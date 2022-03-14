Report: Panthers, Saints to meet with Texans QB Deshaun Watson on Monday night

Over a year’s worth of waiting might be finally coming to an end for the Carolina Panthers. Now, they seemingly have just one more big step to take.

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, that step will be tried tonight—when the team meets with quarterback Deshaun Watson in Houston. But they won’t be alone in their chase, as the division rival New Orleans Saints will also make the trip in their attempt to woo the three-time Pro Bowler.

“Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, the top player available in the NFL via the trade market, has been granted permission to discuss potential fits with the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, among others, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly,” Wilson writes.

“Watson is set to meet Monday night with the two NFC South franchises in Houston, according to league sources.”

This development gels with what Joseph Person of The Athletic reported this morning in regards to the whereabouts of head coach Matt Rhule and general manager Scott Fitterer. The two, presumably, will be in that meeting with Watson.

Amid multiple reports that Panthers will meet with Deshaun Watson, I'm told Matt Rhule and Scott Fitterer are not in the office today. — Joe Person (@josephperson) March 14, 2022

Rhule, Fitterer and the Panthers must clear two checkpoints to finally complete their longstanding pursuit—getting the okay from both Watson, who holds a no-trade clause, and the Texans, who are surely asking for a chunk of the farm in any potential deal.

Update (6:05 p.m. ET): Josina Anderson of USA TODAY Sports adds that Watson also plans on meeting with additional teams, outside of the Panthers and Saints, in the coming days.

I'm told Deshaun Watson is set to meet with the #Saints and #Panthers in Houston through Monday evening, and* I'm also told Watson is currently* planning to meet with "more" teams tomorrow, at this time, per league source. @AaronWilson_NFL with these details as well. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 14, 2022

Related

Story continues

ESPN: Panthers inclined to keep Christian McCaffrey while pursuing Deshaun Watson Panthers should've abandoned pursuit of Deshaun Watson a long time ago

List