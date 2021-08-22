Wide receiver Robby Anderson signed a two-year deal with the Panthers in 2020 and things have gone well enough that the team is reportedly trying to make sure he’s around beyond this season.

Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that the team is deep in talks with Anderson about a contract extension. His first deal in Carolina was a two-year, $20 million pact with $12 million in guaranteed money.

The Panthers picked up DJ Moore‘s option for 2022, so striking a deal with Anderson would keep the top players in their receiving corps together for at least one more season.

Anderson had 95 catches for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns last season. He’s been reunited with former Jets teammate Sam Darnold after the offseason trade that brought the quarterback to Carolina, but is not playing on Saturday night because of a hamstring injury.

Report: Panthers, Robby Anderson deep in talks on contract extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk