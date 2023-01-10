Report: Panthers request interviews with Ben Johnson, Shane Steichen, Ken Dorsey

Interim coach Steve Wilks will get a chance to make his case for the permanent position in a Tuesday interview, but the Panthers are casting a wide net before making a decision.

As they seek to find a full-time replacement for Matt Rhule, the Panthers have requested interviews with three NFL assistant coaches as well as a former NFL coach.

NFL Media reports the Panthers have sought permission to talk to Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

They also have scheduled interviews with former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell and former Colts coach Frank Reich, and owner David Tepper has had a conversation with University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

Steichen is a popular interview candidate with interview requests from the Panthers, Colts and Texans, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

