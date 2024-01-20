Report: Panthers have ‘quietly entered’ 2nd round of GM interviews

The Carolina Panthers are keeping their search for a new general manager on the down low.

According to CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the organization has “quietly entered” the second round of interviews for the vacancy.

Like their head-coaching hunt, the Panthers officially announced interview requests for their group of candidates back on Jan. 8. But unlike their head-coaching hunt, the team has not provided many updates throughout the process.

Based on numerous reports, the Panthers had interviews set up for at least seven of the 11 known candidates—assistant general manager Dan Morgan, vice president of football administration Samir Suleiman, Baltimore Ravens vice president of football administration Nick Matteo, Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds, Kansas City Chiefs vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis, Las Vegas Raiders interim general manager Champ Kelly and Philadelphia Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby.

Jones also notes that Morgan went into the search as “strong candidate” for the role.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire