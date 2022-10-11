Report: Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to miss 2 to 6 weeks

It’s a pretty bad year to both have a foot and be a Carolina Panthers quarterback. And even though he checks those two boxes, Baker Mayfield at least received some slightly good news on Tuesday.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the fifth-year passer received a second opinion on his injured left foot. Per the report, Mayfield has indeed sustained a high-ankle sprain and avoided any major damage.

He’s also expected to miss anywhere from two to six weeks, which will—for now—keep him off injured reserve.

Mayfield has a high pain tolerance and has played through a lot, so expect him to push to return ASAP. Realistically, he’s out anywhere from 2 to 6 weeks, meaning it’s PJ Walker time starting Sunday against the #Rams. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 11, 2022

Mayfield injured his foot at the end of the second quarter of Sunday’s Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. To his credit, the former No. 1 overall pick did tough it out for just about the remainder of the game—finishing with 215 yards and an interception.

He’d eventually be replaced by backup PJ Walker for the final three minutes and 10 seconds of the contest. Walker, who completed five of his six throws for 60 yards in his lone drive, is in line to make the start in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Related

Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks: 'They're not canceling our season' Matt Rhule leaves Panthers with a fractured legacy

List

Best and worst PFF grades from Panthers' Week 5 loss to 49ers

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire