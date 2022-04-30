Report: Panthers’ pursuit of Browns QB Baker Mayfield heating up

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read
The Carolina Panthers could have their new quarterback by the end of the 2022 NFL draft. And, ironically enough, he may not even come from the 2022 NFL draft.

According to Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN, Carolina’s trade discussions for Cleveland Browns passer Baker Mayfield are continuing to “heat up.” They’re so hot, in fact, that the former No. 1 overall pick could be a Panther within the next 24 hours.

Mayfield, of course, has become expendable to the franchise that gave him the keys to the car just four years ago. On March 21, the Browns—while beating out the Panthers, in another dash of irony—acquired three-time Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans for a king’s ransom.

That, in part, has left Carolina still searching for some new competition to Sam Darnold under center. Alas, it could very well be the man who was selected just two picks prior to him back in 2018.

