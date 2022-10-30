Report: Panthers plan to keep, extend Brian Burns amidst trade rumors

Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer has made it clear, since day one, that he’s always open for business. And he’s proved it—most recently after trading superstar running back Christian McCaffrey a little over a week ago.

But even though he’s always glad to take a call, that business has to be good business.

As detailed by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Sunday morning, the Panthers seem to be valuing defensive end Brian Burns exactly how he should be valued—as a growing, top-tier talent at a premium position. So, even amidst a bevy of outside interest in the 24-year-old pass rusher, Fitterer and the front office aren’t exactly itching to sell off Burns ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

“The price on the uber-talented pass rusher is high, with the Panthers turning down an offer of two premium picks recently,” Rapoport writes. “Their plan is to keep him and extend him — they already picked up his fifth-year option for $16.012 million in 2023 — in part to make sure the next head coach has plenty of talent to work with. That said, there is a price for everything and GM Scott Fitterer always takes the calls. Could a team increase the price to a point in which Fitterer would have no choice to trade Burns? There are two days to find out.”

Last Sunday, ESPN senior writer Adam Schefter reported that the Panthers received a substantial proposal for Burns—one that would’ve netted them two first-round picks. That offer, of course, was turned down, and the fourth-year defender would go on to rack up a longstanding career goal just hours later—sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in a shocking 21-3 upset win in Week 7.

So, how many more of those goals will he hit in a Panthers uniform? Well, if Carolina doesn’t get an astronomical return for the budding star, he’ll have plenty of years to do so in Carolina and he’ll be getting paid plenty while doing it.

