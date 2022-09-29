The Panthers released their practice report Thursday afternoon, and running back Christian McCaffrey officially was listed as a non-participant with a thigh issue.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Panthers are optimistic McCaffrey will play Sunday.

“He’s kept it close to the vest, but barring a setback, he should be OK,” Rapoport wrote.

The Panthers have D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear at the position if McCaffrey can’t go.

Receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (hamstring) was downgraded to non-participation in Thursday’s practice after being limited Wednesday. Defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. (knee) went from full participation Wednesday to being held out Thursday.

Cornerback Jaycee Horn (calf) returned to full participation, while linebacker Frankie Luvu (shoulder), tight end Ian Thomas (ankle), cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (Achilles) and safety Xavier Woods (hamstring) were limited.

Report: Panthers are optimistic Christian McCaffrey will play originally appeared on Pro Football Talk