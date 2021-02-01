Report: Panthers offered more than a first-round pick for Matt Stafford

The Panthers were one of eight NFL teams who apparently made an offer to the Lions for quarterback Matt Stafford. In the end, they chose to deal with the Rams, who gave up two first-round picks, a third-round pick and Jared Goff’s contract.

Carolina made a serious push, though. According to a report by Albert Breer at Sports Illustrated, the Panthers offered their first-round pick and more.

” Both Washington and Carolina had offered their first-round picks and then some. The Panthers’ first-rounder is eighth (that wound up being the highest pick offered) and their proposal came with a later pick.”

While we aren’t crazy about the idea of giving up a top-10 pick for a quarterback Stafford’s age, it’s encouraging that the front office was so aggressive trying to upgrade at this position. They’re also reported to be taking the same approach to acquire Deshaun Watson.

If Stafford can get that much the price for Watson is going to be pretty painful. According to Texans beat writer John McClain, Houston will ask for two first-rounders, two second-rounders and two young defensive starters in any Watson deal at the very least.

The lesson here is that the Panthers are serious about getting a new starting quarterback this offseason. Stafford getting traded takes one option off the board, but there are still many others. We may see an unprecedented amount of QB movement around the league in the coming weeks and months.

