Report: Panthers will not tender QB PJ Walker

PJ Walker won’t have any strings on him starting at 4 p.m. ET today.

As first reported by Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer, the Carolina Panthers will not place a tender on the 28-year-old quarterback. He will now, as a result, officially hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

Walker has spent the past three seasons in Carolina. His stay began after his impressive five-game run in the XFL in 2020—where he led the Houston Roughnecks to a 5-0 mark while passing for 1,338 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He made his first NFL start in Week 11 of the 2020 campaign, in place of an injured Teddy Bridgewater. Walker, who threw for 258 yards, paced the Panthers to a 20-0 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Since then, Walker has made six more starts for Carolina. This past season—in the most extensive action of his NFL career—he recorded 731 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions over six outings.

More!

Former Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to sign with Buccaneers Panthers signing TE Hayden Hurst to 3-year deal Panthers expected to host former Vikings WR Adam Thielen for visit on Wednesday

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire