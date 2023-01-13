Panthers will not host 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans for interview

If nothing else, the list of candidates for the Carolina Panthers’ head coaching job is certainly a fluctuating one.

On Thursday, as revealed by San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch during a local radio spot, the Panthers requested an interview with his team’s defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. But, uh, that interview isn’t going to happen . . . at least not right now.

According to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer, Carolina will not host the 38-year-old for an interview—in person or through video conference—due to logistical issues. The two sides could, however, reengage at some point further down the line.

Despite asking for permission to interview #49ers DC DeMeco Ryans, the #Panthers will not host Ryans for an interview, per league source. Logistics are cited for the reasoning, per the source. Both parties could circle back later in the process. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) January 13, 2023

Ryans is currently in his second season as San Francisco’s defensive coordinator. His work this year has made him a popular name in league circles—as the 49ers have allowed the fewest total yards per game (300.6) and the fewest points per game (16.3) while recording the third-most takeaways (30) under his watch.

He, his daunting defense and the rest of the Niners are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks in a Wild Card round matchup on Saturday.

