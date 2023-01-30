Report: Panthers not confident Vic Fangio will ‘circle back’ to them

On Sunday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported that the Miami Dolphins were set to hire Vic Fangio as their newest defensive coordinator. The supposed deal, as also noted by Pelissero, would also make the 64-year-old the highest-paid man at his position.

But, uh, it seems like the ink isn’t quite dry on that contract. Heck, the ink probably hasn’t even made its way on any paper just yet.

Soon after Pelissero’s drop, 9News’ Mike Klis tweeted that he had spoken to Fangio—who told him nothing between he and the Dolphins had been finalized. Then, CBS Sports senior NFL insider Josina Anderson added her own legwork to the increasingly intriguing saga:

Steve Wilks' departure and Vic Fangio. I’m told initially Frank Reich also expressed interest in Gus Bradley—not ownership’s top preference. Then I’m told the pursuit of Fangio heated up for Coach Reich and the team and Carolina had the understanding that they’d have to [Cont]. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 30, 2023

make Fangio the highest paid defensive coordinator—as reported— and made that offer. I’m told, Miami then learned they’d have to at least match Carolina, per league source. NFLN reported today that they have. @mikeklis reported later today he spoke to Fangio on the record [Cont] — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 30, 2023

stating a deal with Dolphins is not final, just yet. At this hour I’m told Carolina is not currently feeling confident Fangio will circle back. So the “unlikely” report out there of Fangio joining Carolina comes from that, not because they aren’t interested & haven’t tried. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 30, 2023

The Carolina Panthers, obviously, have expressed interest in bringing back Fangio—the first-ever defensive coordinator in franchise history. In addition to this latest buzz, he was already one of three subjects to have interviewed for the opening—along with New York Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel and New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard.

So while Carolina’s chances at reeling in the league’s hottest candidate are seemingly diminishing, at least it wasn’t for a lack of trying.

