Report: Panthers no longer expected to interview Eagles OC Brian Johnson for HC job

The Carolina Panthers’ hunt for a new head coach may have maxed out at 11 candidates.

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the organization appears to have “quietly moved on” from Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson—who was reportedly expected to interview for the opening. Person, in his column from Monday morning, writes that the Panthers are now unlikely to speak with the 36-year-old play-caller as they move on to the second stage of their search.

The Barrett Station, Texas native spent 11 years in the college ranks as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He picked up stops at the University of Utah, Mississippi State University, the University of Houston and the University of Florida before eventually jumping to the pros.

Johnson got his start on the NFL sidelines as the quarterbacks coach for the Eagles in 2021. He was then promoted to offensive coordinator following the team’s NFC championship run in 2022.

In Johnson’s first season with the reins, the Eagles averaged the eighth-most yards per game (354.4). His work with quarterback Jalen Hurts is also of note—as the fourth-year passer completed nearly 66 percent of his throws for 7,559 yards, 45 touchdowns and 21 interceptions over the past two seasons.

