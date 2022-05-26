Report: Panthers never seriously considered Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis

Quarterback options were, apparently, aplenty for the Carolina Panthers throughout the 2022 NFL draft. But none of those options were the ones that seemed most obvious.

In a recent piece of analysis from The Charlotte Observer, beat reporter Jonathan M. Alexander detailed the Panthers’ relatively extensive survey for a passer during the event’s second night. And for a team that had zero picks entering Friday, they were awfully busy.

That activity kicked off with trade talks for Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield— discussions that were reportedly quite warm until the sides hit a snag. Then, they made a move for a quarterback of their own.

“In a trade, Carolina wanted Cleveland to pay the majority of Mayfield’s $18.9 million guaranteed salary, somewhere in the range of $13-14 million,” Alexander writes. “Those conversations stalled and Carolina traded up to get Corral, who was their favorite quarterback in the 2022 draft class, with the 94th pick. They also strongly considered quarterback Sam Howell, even after they drafted Corral, two sources said.”

Howell and Corral, huh? It really has a ring to it, doesn’t it?

Well, what didn’t have a ring—at least to the franchise’s decision makers—was either of these two titles: Carolina Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett and Carolina Panthers quarterback Malik Willis.

Alexander went on to note that both Pickett and Willis—the two most popular names at the position who were often linked to Carolina—weren’t exactly viable picks for the Panthers.

“Neither Kenny Pickett nor Malik Willis were under serious consideration,” he added.

One of those decision makers was likely offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo. According to general manager Scott Fitterer, McAdoo was a “big reason” why the Panthers corralled Corral.

“So when it got to this year’s class, we did lean on him and his expertise,” Fitterer said in an interview with WNFZ’s The Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey. “And he really likes Matt Corral’s quick release, his mobility in the pocket, his ability to see the field. So, he had a strong conviction on him and Ben McAdoo’s a big reason why Matt is here.”

He was also probably a big reason why Pickett or Willis isn’t in Carolina, as they passed up on both players—particularly Willis—on multiple opportunities. So, we’ll see if McAdoo’s proven track record of hitting on his quarterback evaluations stays true.

