Report: Panthers moving Jake Peetz to QB coach, hiring Brian Angelichio

Ron Rivera made the move from Carolina to Washington this month and tight ends coach Brian Angelichio is making the opposite move.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Angelichio will work with the tight ends in Carolina this season. He held the same job in Washington last year and has also been a position coach in Green Bay, Cleveland and Tampa since moving from college to the NFL in 2012.

Rapoport also reports that the team will be moving Jake Peetz from running backs coach to quarterbacks coach. He was a quarterbacks coach with the Raiders in 2016 and 2017 before spending the 2018 season on staff at the University of Alabama.

With Peetz moving, the running backs coach job may be ticketed for Jeff Nixon. He had that job under new Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on the Baylor staff the last three years and word on Monday is that he will be one of many assistants going from Waco to Charlotte this season.