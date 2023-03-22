Report: Panthers met extensively with C.J. Stroud night before pro day
After making a substantial investment to move atop the 2023 NFL draft, the Carolina Panthers are leaving no stone unturned . . . well, at least thus far.
According to MMQB senior NFL reporter Albert Breer, the team met extensively with Ohio State University quarterback C.J. Stroud on Tuesday night. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, in an earlier report from this morning, also noted that they’ll have another meeting in Charlotte some time before the draft.
Last night’s meeting came, of course, less than 24 hours off his pro day outing in Columbus this afternoon. Unsurprisingly, the Panthers are rolling deep into the workout with 14 representatives—five more than the next highest group (New York Giants).
Carolina’s contingent will include a who’s who of decision makers. They are as follows:
Owner David Tepper
Owner Nicole Tepper
General manager Scott Fitterer
Assistant general manager Dan Morgan
Vice president of football administration Samir Suleiman
Head coach Frank Reich
Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown
Quarterbacks coach Josh McCown
Senior assistant Jim Caldwell
Scouting director Cole Spencer
Scot Joel Patten
Stroud is set to begin his throwing session at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
