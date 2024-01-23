Report: Panthers may not be done adding to front office after Dan Morgan promotion

Just because they’ve locked in on their new general manager, it doesn’t mean the Carolina Panthers are done making big moves behind the scenes.

On Monday, the team announced the promotion of Dan Morgan to the president of football operations and general manager positions. The former Panthers linebacker, who is now also the former Panthers assistant general manager, now takes the reins atop the front office after three years as the No. 2.

But according to CBS lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones, owner David Tepper may be looking to partner Morgan up with a numbers guy. Jones writes:

It’s possible Tepper isn’t done adding to his front office, sources say. Tepper had a healthy mix of GM candidates in this search with football backgrounds or cap/analytics backgrounds. Back in 2021 before hiring Fitterer, Tepper flirted with the idea of splitting the GM position in two: A CFO of football and a COO of football, according to sources. With Morgan taking the controls as the primary football executive, his secondary football executive position is now vacant in Carolina.

Some, including Joe Person of The Athletic and Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, have suggested it may be Kansas City Chiefs vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis that is ultimately hired to run the business side.

Tilis was one of eight general manager candidates the Panthers officially announced an interview request for back on Jan. 8. He reportedly interviewed with the organization on Jan. 15.

Jones also noted that Philadelphia Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby and New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown were finalists for the job.

