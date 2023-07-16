Report: Panthers have made a contract offer to Brian Burns

Brian Burns has been in the market for a contract extension and he's reportedly heard from the Panthers about his desire for a new deal.

Burns said in June that he wants to be among the highest-paid edge rushers in the league when he signs his next NFL contract. Darin Gantt of the team's website reports that the Panthers have made an offer to Burns, who is headed into the final year of his rookie pact, but that a deal may be on hold until another deal is done for another edge rusher.

49ers star Nick Bosa was taken 14 picks ahead of Burns in the first round of the 2019 draft and his next contract is expected to be at the very top of the range for edge rushers. Waiting until that deal is done could help Burns' efforts for a bigger deal for himself.

Burns is currently set to make a base salary of $16.012 million and the Panthers could use a franchise tag on him in the offseason if the two sides are unable to agree on a longer deal.