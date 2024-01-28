Report: Panthers likely to hire Buccaneers WR coach Brad Idzik as OC

We have ourselves a favorite in the Carolina Panthers’ search for their new offensive coordinator.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Panthers are likely to hire Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers coach Brad Idzik for the opening. Carolina, as reported by JC Allen of BucsGameday on Friday, has already requested to interview the Palm Harbor, Fla. native.

Idzik has worked alongside new Panthers head coach Dave Canales in the past, most recently when the latter was the offensive coordinator for the Buccaneers in 2023. They also spent four years together with the Seattle Seahawks, where Idzik served as the assistant wide receivers coach, the assistant quarterbacks coach and an offensive quality control coach and Canales as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

With the transition to Canales, the Panthers are not expected to retain offensive coordinator Thomas Brown. Brown has already received interest for the same position from the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Carolina has also reportedly requested to speak with Philadelphia Eagles senior offensive assistant Marcus Brady for the job.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire