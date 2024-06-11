Report: Panthers K Eddy Piñeiro expected to be at mandatory minicamp

Steady as he goes?

According to Sheena Quick of FOX Sports Radio 1340 AM, Carolina Panthers kicker Eddy Piñeiro is expected to be present for the start of mandatory minicamp on Tuesday. The 28-year-old veteran was not in attendance for voluntary minicamp in April nor for organized team activities the last three weeks.

Head coach Dave Canales was asked about Piñeiro’s absences from the offseason workouts back on May 20.

“I have not talked to him,” he said. “We’re just focusing on the guys we have. I’m glad we have Harrison Mevis here so we can actually go through our field goal, field goal block period. So, just really focusing on the guys that are here. And I’m sure Eddy, he’s got a plan for this whole thing.”

Piñeiro is set to enter the final season of his two-year, $4.1 million contract. His first saw him boot through 25 of 29 of his field goal attempts (86.2 percent) and 17 of his 20 extra point tries (85 percent).

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire