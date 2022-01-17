The Panthers’ search for a new offensive coordinator is reportedly going to involve a chat with former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo.

Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that the Panthers will interview McAdoo on Tuesday. They’ve already interviewed Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Colts wide receivers coach Mike Groh, and Colts running backs coach Scottie Montgomery.

McAdoo was the Giants’ offensive coordinator for two years before going 13-15 as their head coach and getting fired late in the 2017 season. He was the Jaguars quarterbacks coach in 2020 and worked as a Cowboys consultant during the 2021 season.

A report at the end of the regular season indicated Panthers head coach Matt Rhule needed to hire a “rock star” coordinator in order to save his job. Rhule said last week that he hasn’t been told his status with the team depends on who he hires, but McAdoo’s past wardrobe choices to call to mind at least one musical legend.

Report: Panthers interviewing Ben McAdoo for offensive coordinator originally appeared on Pro Football Talk