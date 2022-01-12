The Carolina Panthers will interview Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak for the same position, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.

Kubiak remains the coordinator for the time being in Minnesota. However, following the firings of head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman, the entire staff appears set to turnover with the Vikings.

Kubiak just completed his first season as offensive coordinator of the Vikings after spending the previous two seasons as quarterbacks coach. Kubiak took over the job from his father, Gary, after his retirement following the 2020 season.

Kubiak has spent a total of eight seasons coaching in the NFL, beginning as an offensive assistant in Minnesota in 2013. After a single year at Kansas in 2015, Kubiak joined the Denver Broncos for two years as a quality control coach before returning to the Vikings. Minnesota ranked 12th in total offense this season and 14th in points scored.

The Panthers are looking for a new offensive coordinator after head coach Matt Rhule fired Joe Brady in December.

Carolina has expressed interest in former Houston head coach Bill O’Brien, former Washington head coach Jay Gruden, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, and Texans passing game coordinator Pep Hamilton as part of their search as well.

Report: Panthers to interview Klint Kubiak for offensive coordinator position originally appeared on Pro Football Talk