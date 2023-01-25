Report: Panthers’ interview with Eagles OC Shane Steichen ‘didn’t go as hoped’

Well, we might have to scratch Shane Steichen off the list for the Carolina Panthers.

On Wednesday, we learned of the team’s initial intentions for their second round of head coaching interviews. As of now, 2022’s interim head coach Steve Wilks, former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore have all been given another look.

But notably absent from that bunch is Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, who has been viewed as one of the favorites for the job. Maybe this is why . . .

Why not now… Arizona: Flores feels like the fit here, but they'll talk to Payton whose market has dried up. CAR: heard last night that Steichen interview didn't go as hoped, that they've pivoted. Reich interviewed well, Wilks waits in the wings. https://t.co/xjzsvUmmVB — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 25, 2023

Steichen, who is in the middle of a playoff run for the Eagles, was the subject of a virtual interview with Carolina’s search committee back on Jan. 14. And the 37-year-old is not permitted to speak with the Panthers again until after the conference championship games held on Jan. 29—so perhaps that’s why his name hasn’t popped up again.

Either way, the Panthers are now moving quickly in their hunt—and Steichen may get left behind if he hasn’t been already.

Related

Frank Reich has reportedly 'gained steam' as Panthers HC candidate Cowboys OC Kellen Moore to interview with Panthers again on Wednesday

List

Ranking our top 4 candidates for the Panthers' HC job

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire