Report: Panthers to interview Cowboys OC Kellen Moore for HC job on Tuesday

Unless the Carolina Panthers add another name to the list, their first (and perhaps only) round of head coaching interviews will conclude tomorrow—with Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

As first reported by Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer, the Panthers will speak with Moore about their opening on Tuesday. The 34-year-old will be the ninth candidate to interview for the position.

#Cowboys OC Kellen Moore will interview with the #Panthers tomorrow, per league sources. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) January 24, 2023

The former quarterback, who retired from the NFL following the 2017 campaign, has spent the last five years on the Dallas sidelines. After starting his coaching career heading the quarterback room for the Cowboys, he was named the offensive coordinator in 2019.

Since then, Dallas has finished as the No. 1 offense in two of Moore’s four seasons as their play caller. This year, the Cowboys ranked 11th in total offense (354.9 yards per game) and fourth in scoring (27.5 points per game).

Carolina has already interviewed Steve Wilks, Jim Caldwell, Frank Reich, Shane Steichen, Ejiro Evero, Ken Dorsey, Mike Kafka and Sean Payton. And maybe, just maybe, they’ll get an answer about that infamous final formation from Sunday night’s divisional round loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

