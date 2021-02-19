Report: Panthers interested in re-signing DT Kawann Short if he doesn’t go elsewhere

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
The Carolina Panthers have cut several veterans this week, freeing up around $20 million in salary cap space for the 2021 season.

Defensive end Stephen Weatherly and punter Michael Palardy probably won’t be missed much. Cutting long-time veterans free safety Tre Boston and defensive tackle Kawann Short had to sting for some fans, though. Good news: the team is open to bringing back at least one of them if it doesn’t work out for him in free agency.

According to a report by NFL insider Adam Caplan, Carolina is interested in re-signing Short if he doesn’t get a deal elsewhere.

Short missed most of the 2019 and 2020 seasons due to separate shoulder injuries. However, at his peak Short was a fringe All-Pro defensive tackle. Pro Football Focus has him ranked No. 6 among all interior linemen going back to the 2013 season.

If the Panthers can get Short back at a fraction of the cost of his former contract, there’s no reason not to.

