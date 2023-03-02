Report: Panthers inquire about trade for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

When Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich said “all options” would be on the table for the quarterback position, he seemingly wasn’t lying.

As reported by ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter on Thursday afternoon, the Panthers have reached out to the Green Bay Packers regarding the availability of Aaron Rodgers. The Packers are expected to part ways with the four-time Most Valuable Player at some point this offseason.

Rodgers is coming off his worst season in quite some time—which, by his standards, wasn’t that bad. He threw for 3,695 yards (the fewest in any of his full seasons), 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions—his most since 2008.

The Panthers have also emerged as a potential suitor for another big-name veteran quarterback in Derek Carr. Carolina, who met with the four-time Pro Bowler at the combine on Tuesday night, is set to speak with Carr again on Monday,

As for Rodgers and his immediate future, the 39-year-old has also been contemplating retirement this offseason. A decision is expected to be made soon.

