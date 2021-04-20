Report: Panthers hosting DaQuan Jones, are expected to sign him

Carolina appears close to adding a piece for its defensive line.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Panthers are hosting defensive tackle DaQuan Jones on a visit and they are expected to sign him to a one-year deal.

Jones was a Titans fourth-round pick in 2014 and spent his first seven years with the club. He’s been plenty durable, starting all 16 games for Tennessee in five of the six seasons since 2015 — when he became a full-time starter.

In 2020, Jones recorded 2.0 sacks, 49 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits while participating in 63 percent of Tennessee’s defensive snaps. He also had a sack and TFL in the postseason loss to Baltimore.

Overall, Jones has 9.0 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, and 26 QB hits in 99 career games.

