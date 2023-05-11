Report: Panthers home opener will be against Saints on Monday night in Week 2

Bryce Young’s first home start at quarterback for the Panthers may be on Monday Night Football.

Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that the Panthers will play their first home game of the year on Monday night in Week Two. The Saints will reportedly be their opponents.

The Panthers took Young with the first overall pick last month after trading wide receiver DJ Moore, next year’s first-round pick and more to the Bears to move up from the No. 9 spot.

Carolina has Andy Dalton and they’ve said there’s “no timeline” for installing the rookie at the top of the depth chart, but picking Carolina for a prime-time game in Week Two suggests ESPN is banking on the rookie securing the job sooner rather than later.

