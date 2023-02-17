Report: Panthers hiring former Georgia RB Thomas Brown as OC

The Carolina Panthers are hiring former Georgia running back and assistant coach Thomas Brown as their offensive coordinator. Brown also interviewed with Tampa Bay.

It is currently unclear if Thomas Brown or head coach Frank Reich will call the plays in Carolina.

Brown was previously the tight ends coach and assistant head coach for the Los Angeles Rams. Brown helped the Rams win a Super Bowl last season. He’s gotten excellent experience under Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay. Brown is well respected throughout the NFL.

Los Angeles Rams tight end Jamal Pettigrew (81) and tight ends coach Thomas Brown during minicamp at Cal Lutheran University. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s what Rams Wire said about Thomas Brown’s interview process:

Brown also interviewed for the Cowboys’ and Chargers’ offensive coordinator roles before they went in a different direction, hiring Brian Schottenheimer and Kellen Moore, respectively. Brown met with the Commanders about their OC job, too.

The former Georgia star running back also interviewed with the Houston Texans for their head coach job, but the Texans ended up hiring former San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

During Thomas Brown’s great career at Georgia, he rushed for 2,646 yards and 23 touchdowns on 529 touches. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the news that the Panthers plan to hire Thomas Brown via Twitter:

The #Panthers plan to hire #Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown as their offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @RapSheet. A highly regarded young coach, Brown has gotten head coaching interviews the past two offseasons. A key addition for Frank Reich. pic.twitter.com/NzQ0y3Z2q7 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 17, 2023

More!

ESPN describes Georgia's path to 2024 College Football Playoffs College Wire Mock 5.0: Two rounds of projections for 2023 draft Trio of Bulldogs go in first round of Todd McShay's latest mock draft Mark Richt approves of Georgia hiring Mike Bobo

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire