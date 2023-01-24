Report: Panthers HC candidate Sean Payton drawing interest from ‘mystery’ team

You know what was missing from this whole Sean Payton story? Yup, a mystery team!

Fortunately, the story now has that extra spice.

As reported by Dianna Russini of ESPN on Tuesday morning, Payton may have another team ready to jump in for his services. But for now, they seemingly have some ominous business to take care of first . . .

Also to add to @JeffDuncan_ reporting—I was told there is also a team waiting in the wings watching all of this and could make a move if they gets “their ducks in a row”. https://t.co/A5Uqgssh2h — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 24, 2023

The 59-year-old FOX studio analyst may be exactly that—a 59-year-old FOX studio analyst—by the end of this hiring process. NOLA.com’s Jeff Duncan points out in the quoted tweet above that the longer this courting goes, the likelier Payton remains at his current job.

Maybe this is all just an elaborate bit of posturing from the shrewd businessman.

Payton’s interview with the Panthers on Monday was the third meeting amongst his suitors—with the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans speaking with him prior. He’ll add a fourth team to that list on Thursday, when he talks to the Arizona Cardinals.

So, will there be a fifth? And who would it be?

Well, it might be time to saddle up pretty soon.

