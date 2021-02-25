Report: Panthers ‘have gotten some calls’ on Teddy Bridgewater, talks stalled

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
After Carson Wentz was dealt to the Colts it seemed like the dam might burst and the craziest QB offseason of all time would kick into high gear. Nobody else has been moved yet, though – aside from the blockbuster Matt Stafford for Jared Goff deal. The Panthers were involved in that one and it seems they were close to sending Teddy Bridgewater and the No. 8 overall pick to Detroit before the Rams swooped in with their offer.

The next domino to fall is expected to be Sam Darnold. The problem there is that naturally the Jets are ruining everything. According to a report by Ian Rapoport at NFL Network, they won’t make any decision on Darnold until they complete their evaluation for the QB class of 2021. Rapoport also says the Panthers have gotten calls about Bridgewater but those talks are now “nowhere,” as is everything else on the quarterback landscape.

It probably hasn’t helped Bridgewater’s trade value that his owner and head coach have made their dissatisfaction with his performance a matter of public record.

Teddy recently unfollowed the team on Instagram and set his account to private. While Ryan Clark claims that’s over a personal matter, it’s not hard to imagine why Bridgewater might be turned off at the moment.

Panthers ready to move on from Teddy Bridgewater over 'physical limitations'

