Report: Panthers free agent RB D’Onta Foreman expected to be ‘hot commodity’

The Carolina Panthers may have some stiff competition for their leading rusher.

According to KPRC 2 NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, running back D’Onta Foreman is likely to draw some significant interest in free agency. Wilson writes:

The former University of Texas standout and Texas City native has emerged as a high priority for NFL teams and is expected to be a hot commodity in free agency because of his production, power and explosiveness, according to NFL sources.

Foreman is coming off the best season of his five-year career—one in which he posted personal-highs in starts (nine), carries (203), rushing yards (914), yards per attempt (4.5) and touchdowns (five). His efforts, along with those of backfield mate Chuba Hubbard, helped establish a ground-and-pound identity for the Panthers following the trade of star Christian McCaffrey.

This past Wednesday, general manager Scott Fitterer mentioned Foreman as an offseason priority for Carolina.

“Obviously, a tight end, we could use another receiver,” he said of the team’s needs during his combine presser. “I like where our offensive line is at. We need to . . . uh . . . we’re working on Bozeman—if we can get that piece in place. Obviously, [D’Onta] Foreman. There’s a lot of pieces in place.”

So while Foreman isn’t one of the bigger names in what could be a stacked running back market, he may be the best deal out there.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire