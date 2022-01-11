Report: Panthers fire three assistant coaches

As the Panthers stress a need to fix their offensive line, they’ll have a new coach for the unit in 2022.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carolina has fired offensive line coach Pat Meyer, defensive line coach Frank Okam, and special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn.

Meyer came to the Panthers after three seasons as the Chargers’ offensive line coach/run game coordinator. He also has spent time with the Bears and Bills.

Blackburn was a holdover from Ron Rivera’s previous staff with Carolina, as he was the assistant special teams coach from 2016-2017 before ascending to special teams coordinator in 2018. Blackburn played for the Panthers for two years after spending much of his playing career with the Giants.

Okam came from Rhule’s staff at Baylor where he was the defensive line coach from 2018-2019. He was the assistant DL coach in 2020 before being promoted in 2021.

