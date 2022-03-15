The Panthers have a deal with guard Austin Corbett, a three-year, $29.25 million contract, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Carolina entered free agency entered the offseason in search of a right guard. John Miller, who struggled in his 10 starts last season, is a free agent whom the Panthers won’t re-sign.

Corbett, 26, started every game for the Rams the past two seasons.

The Browns made Corbett the first selection of the second round in 2018. He played only 14 games for Cleveland before the Browns traded him to the Rams for a 2021 fifth-round choice.

The Browns used the choice, the 169th overall, on safety Richard LeCounte last spring.

Corbett ranks 58th on PFT’s top-100 free agent rankings.

Report: Panthers agree to terms with Austin Corbett originally appeared on Pro Football Talk