Report: Panthers, Ejiro Evero have mutual interest in DC hiring

The Carolina Panthers may be getting closer to pulling off one of the biggest coups of the offseason.

According to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer, former Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero—who was a candidate for the Panthers’ head coaching vacancy—has interest in taking up play-calling duties in Carolina. Just hours before Kaye’s tweet, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported that the team requested an interview with Evero for their defensive coordinator opening.

The #Panthers and former #Broncos DC Ejiro Evero have mutual interest in him joining as a DC, a league source told @theobserver. Source added Carolina is viewed as a “good place for him.” He has a background w/ Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell and reported interest there as well. — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) February 4, 2023

Permission, however, is no longer necessary—as Evero has been since let go from his contract by the Broncos and new head coach Sean Payton. That, obviously, bodes well for the Panthers—who were noted as having “very strong interest” in the 42-year-old coach.

Evero’s Denver defense was a highlight in an otherwise disappointing 2022 campaign for the hopeful franchise. The Broncos defense was credited for allowing the seventh-fewest yards per game (320.0) and the 14th-fewest points per game (21.1).

The Panthers have also interviewed soon-to-be Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard and New York Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel, who also impressed in his meeting, for the position.

