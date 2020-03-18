The Bears are beating the bushes for quarterbacks, and they may have interest in taking on one who’s a little beat up at the moment.

According to Jonathan Jones of CBSSports.com, the Panthers have discussed a possible trade of quarterback Cam Newton to the Bears.

The obvious hurdle is the fact the Bears team doctors can’t give Newton a physical right now, per league directive.

If they were willing to trust an independent doctor, and Newton has recovered from shoulder and foot problems, they’d have a relative bargain at $18.6 million for the year, and an obvious upgrade over Mitchell Trubisky.

They talked to Teddy Bridgewater before he agreed to join the Panthers, and discussed a possible trade for Nick Foles as well.

If well, there’s a reasonable case to be made that Newton’s the best of the available starting quarterback options. That’s a big if, however.

But the Bears once traded four things to move up one spot in the draft to choose Trubisky second overall, so anything’s possible.

Report: Panthers have discussed Cam Newton with Bears originally appeared on Pro Football Talk