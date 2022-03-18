Report: Panthers out of Deshaun Watson sweepstakes

The Deshaun Watson sweepstakes is down to two teams. Atlanta or New Orleans? New Orleans or Atlanta?

The Panthers were informed they are out on a trade for the Texans quarterback, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The Browns were eliminated earlier in the day.

That leaves the Falcons and Saints in the running for Watson unless a surprise team enters the bidding before Watson makes his decision. Watson has a no trade clause, allowing him to dictate where he goes.

With Matt Ryan agreeing to delay the $7.5 million roster bonus he was due from Friday to Tuesday, Watson will have more time to decide.

Watson, 26, did not play last season as the Texans paid him his $10.54 million base salary while making him inactive for all 17 games. The three-time Pro Bowler led the league in passing in 2020, though Houston won only four games.

