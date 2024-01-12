Report: Panthers deny Giants' request to interview Chris Tabor for special teams job

The Giants requested to interview Panthers’ interim head coach and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor for their vacant special teams job, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Panthers denied permission.

Carolina interviewed Tabor for its head coaching job earlier this week.

Tabor took over in Week 12 after the Panthers fired head coach Frank Reich and the team went 1-5 on his watch.

He has 27 seasons of coaching experience, including 16 seasons in the NFL.

The Giants are seeking a replacement for special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, who they fired earlier this week.

They have not had much luck, however, with the Chargers blocking the Giants' request to interview Ryan Ficken and the Falcons blocking a request for Marquice Williams.