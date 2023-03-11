Report: Panthers continuing talks to keep Shaq Thompson in Carolina

The Carolina Panthers reluctantly parted ways with one of their most popular players yesterday, and they’re trying not to go down a similar road with another.

Amidst a frenzied Friday night—one that saw star wide receiver DJ Moore and a haul of draft capital traded to the Chicago Bears for the 2023 No. 1 overall selection—popped this small development regarding linebacker Shaq Thompson:

The Panthers and Shaq Thompson are continuing to have talks about how Shaq can stay in Carolina, per sources. Shaq has made it clear he wants to stay with the Panthers. — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) March 10, 2023

With the Panthers trying to find more loose change in their couch cushions, the 28-year-old defender remains a potential cut candidate heading into the start of free agency.

Thompson is about to enter the final season of a four-year, $54 million extension—a pricey pact that has his incoming cap number at a hefty $24.46 million. If he’s released, Carolina can save $13.2 million—some cash that would certainly come in handy following the departure of Moore.

The Panthers have already restructured the contracts of right tackle Taylor Moton, right guard Austin Corbett and safety Xavier Woods—freeing up an estimated $18.69 million.

