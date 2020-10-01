Report: Panthers buy virus-killing robots to combat COVID-19 at stadium

With the Titans and Steelers having their Week 4 matchup postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Tennessee side, there are renewed questions about how the NFL can keep players, staff and fans safe during the pandemic. Speaking of which, The Panthers will be welcoming fans into Bank of America Stadium on Sunday for the first time this season. The crowd will be limited to 7% capacity in accordance with the latest orders by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. That’s around 5,200 fans.

As you might expect, team owner David Tepper is trying some cutting-edge things to contain the virus at the stadium. According to a report by Jabari Young at CNBC, the Panthers have purchased two virus-killing robots that cost $125,000 each. From the report:

“Two ultraviolet Xenex LightStrike robots purchased by the Panthers will be used in locker rooms, showers and other areas throughout Bank of America Stadium . . . According to Xenex, the robot can kill the virus that causes Covid-19 in minutes using ‘pulsed xenon, a noble gas, to create Full Spectrum, high-intensity UV light that quickly destroys infectious germs.’”

As for now, the other games are still on. So, the 1-2 Panthers will host the 2-1 Cardinals, who are the favorites.

Related