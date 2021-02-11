Report: Panthers among teams that have called Jets about Sam Darnold

The Carolina Panthers are considering all their options at quarterback, with the team reported to be in on “most of” the veteran QB trade conversations. That includes Sam Darnold of the New York Jets, apparently. According to Adam Schefter at ESPN, Carolina is one of three NFL teams that have spoken with the Jets about a potential Darnold deal. The others are the Washington Football Team and the Indianapolis Colts.

Darnold makes a lot of sense for teams who are looking for a solution at QB this offseason. The Jets hold the No. 2 overall pick in the draft and could use it to start over with a younger and potentially better starter, freeing them up to trade Darnold.

While his numbers in New York haven’t made much of an impression, interested teams are banking on Darnold’s potential. He’s still only 23 years old and has spent two of his three seasons in the NFL floundering under the influence of Adam Gase. The hope is that he’d take a similar path as Ryan Tannehill, who looked mediocre under Gase as well but became a star when he got his chance with the Titans.

Darnold’s salary situation is reasonable, as well. Darnold’s cap hit in 2021 is under $10 million and whatever team trades for him could pick up his fifth-year option as well for around $25 million.

The question is how much the Panthers are willing to pay to gamble on Darnold’s upside, which is admittedly higher than Teddy Bridgewater’s.

The Jets will no doubt ask for a first-rounder in return, which is too rich. If GM Scott Fitterer could talk them down to the No. 40 pick he might just be worth it, though.

