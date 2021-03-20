Report: Panthers agree to terms with ex-Saints TE Dan Arnold

Well that figures. NFL insider Peter Schrager reported Friday evening that the Carolina Panthers reached an agreement on a contract with free agent tight end Dan Arnold, paying the former New Orleans Saints pass-catcher $6 million over the next two years. Arnold, naturally, worked closely with Panthers play caller Joe Brady when he worked as a Saints assistant coach.

Brady has imported plenty of talent to Carolina through his New Orleans pipeline, including bigger names like quarterback Teddy Bridgewater — last year, four former Saints were on the Panthers’ opening day roster, and they were later joined by Saints rookie Tommy Stevens, who Sean Payton traded up to get before Brady could in the 2020 draft.

Arnold was released by New Orleans early in the 2019 season, with the Arizona Cardinals claiming him off of waivers. He had his best year as a pro in 2020 with career highs in targets (45), receptions (31), catch rate (68.9%), receiving yards (438), touchdown catches (4), and first down conversions (24). He would have been a nice player to bring back and pair with second-year pro Adam Trautman, but the Saints probably weren’t going to match that contract offer.

Now he gets an opportunity to face off with his old team twice a year in Carolina, working with a coach who knows his skills set and little competition. Ian Thomas led the Panthers tight ends last year with just 20 receptions for a meager 145 receiving yards; expect Brady to try and tap into Arnold’s potential much like he did at LSU in 2019 with Thaddeus Moss, who caught 47 passes for 570 yards through the air. If Brady and the Panthers can’t upgrade at quarterback from Bridgewater, it appears they’re at least committed to getting him more weapons.