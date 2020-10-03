Report: Panthers activate CB Eli Apple from injured reserve list

Tim Weaver

According to a report by Mike Garafolo at NFL Network, the Panthers are activating cornerback Eli Apple off the injured reserve list.


Apple will likely settle in as the team’s top backup outside cornerback. If either Donte Jackson or Rasul Douglas get injured or swallowed up by a star receiver, Apple is the best candidate to step in off the sidelines. His main competition for snaps will be rookie corner Troy Pride Jr.

To make room for Apple on the roster, the team is releasing defensive end Shareef Miller, per Tom Pelissero at NFL Network.


Wide receiver Keith Kirkwood is also eligible to be activated this week.