Report: Palace set to land Loftus-Cheek on loan from Chelsea

Crystal Palace has won the race to sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan, according to the BBC.

Loftus-Cheek, 21, was also thought to be a target for Newcastle United, but instead could opt for Selhurst Park on this expected season-long loan.

Frank De Boer would add his first player since being hired by Palace.

[ MORE: How will USMNT line up? ]

Loftus-Cheek has 32 appearances for Chelsea with two goals, one of those being a marker in the Premier League two seasons ago. He made just 11 total appearances for Antonio Conte last season, and did not score a goal.

The 21-year-old can play a variety of midfield or attacking roles, and would join Yohan Cabaye and Luka Milivojevic in Palace’s engine room.

Follow @NicholasMendola