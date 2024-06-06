Report: Palace Defender Gets 1 Year Contract Extension

Nathaniel Clyne Secures New Extension with Crystal Palace

Clyne’s Commitment to Palace Continues

Crystal Palace have announced that Nathaniel Clyne has signed a new contract extension, keeping him at the club until 2025. The 33-year-old, a product of the Palace academy, has made 219 appearances for the senior team. He featured in 23 matches this season, showcasing his enduring reliability and experience.

Ferguson Released After Injury Struggles

Unfortunately, Nathan Ferguson’s time at Palace has come to an end. The club has released the 23-year-old defender after a series of severe injuries. Since joining West Brom in 2020, Ferguson has managed only eight minutes of playing time over four years. Palace expressed their gratitude for his efforts, stating they wanted to “place on record its thanks” for his contribution during a challenging period.

Photo: IMAGO

Future of Remi Matthews Uncertain

Goalkeeper Remi Matthews, 30, has been offered a new contract, although he has yet to accept it. Matthews saw limited action this season, making just one appearance in a brief three-minute stint during the 2-1 defeat to Liverpool in December following an injury to Sam Johnstone.

Exits of Riedewald and Tomkins

In addition to Ferguson, Jairo Riedewald and James Tomkins will also leave the club. Both players have faced their injury issues, contributing to the decision not to renew their contracts.

Crystal Palace’s Strategic Moves

Crystal Palace’s recent contract decisions underscore a strategic approach to squad management. By extending Clyne’s contract, they retain an experienced and dependable defender. However, the releases of Ferguson, Riedewald, and Tomkins focus on building a more resilient and fit squad for the future.