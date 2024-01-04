REPORT: Pair of Alabama defenders expected to forgo NFL, return to college

After a flurry of players decided to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday, it is also being reported that Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are expected to return a pair of defensive players who could have opted for the NFL draft.

Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported on Wednesday evening that star linebacker Deontae Lawson and defensive lineman Tim Smith are likely to return for the 2024 season instead of entering the NFL draft.

Even after missing three games with injuries, Lawson was Alabama’s second-leading tackler on the season with 67. Smith is a valuable piece along the defensive line for Alabama and wracked up 31 tackles and two sacks as a rotational player up front for the Tide.

The current belief is that Alabama senior defensive lineman Tim Smith is also a strong possibility to return to school for another year instead of heading to the NFL, sources tell @247sports. The former five-star recruit been a starter for Bama the last two years and finished… https://t.co/UXh2jQJ0uR pic.twitter.com/QnnbBmR7x4 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 4, 2024

