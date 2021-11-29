Report: Pair of 4-star Oregon recruits willing to look at USC after Lincoln Riley hire

Zachary Neel
·1 min read

The hiring of head coach Lincoln Riley at USC is sure to have a ripple effect in the Pac-12, especially when it comes to recruiting. We’ve already see some high-profile recruits de-commit from the Oklahoma Sooners after Riley left town, and now we might be seeing some others start to do the same.

According to The Oregonian’s Andrew Nemec, there are a couple of names to watch if you’re a fan of the Oregon Ducks. 4-star DB Jahlil Florence, who has already committed to the Ducks, says that he would visit USC if Riley reaches out to him. On top of that, 4-star WR Darrius Clemons, from Westview in Portland, also said that he would be willing to listen to USC if they came calling.

Nothing to panic about yet for Duck fans, but certainly something to watch. Oregon has enjoyed a recruiting dominance over the past few years, especially in the state of California, but that is going to change moving forward with Lincoln Riley coming to town.

