Report: Packers won’t tender Tim Boyle, elevating Jordan Love

It was a rocky road to get here, but with the UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results in the books, the event is set for Saturday at The Apex in Las Vegas. The UFC Vegas 21 fight card is topped by Leon Edwards squaring off with Belal Muhammad in a bout that could determine the next challenger to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. UFC Vegas 21's main event was made official within the first 10 minutes of the Friday's two-hour official weigh-in window. Muhammad took to the scale first, weighing 170 pounds, while Edwards immediately followed at 170.5 pounds. Edwards had initially been slated to face rising star Khamzat Chimaev on Saturday, but that bout was scrapped for the third and final time. Chimaev continues to suffer lingering health effects from his bout with COVID-19. With Edwards currently sitting at no. 3 in the UFC welterweight rankings, he is poised to earn a title shot with an impressive win over Muhammad. By contrast, with Muhammad ranked no. 13, he has a massive opportunity to make a statement and propel himself toward the top of the division if he upsets Edwards. UFC Vegas 21 co-main eventer Ryan Spann misses weight UFC Vegas 21 co-main event fighter Ryan Spann was the final fighter to the scale, right at the end of the two-hour window. He weighed 206.5 pounds for his bout opposite Misha Cirkunov. At 0.5 pounds over the limit, Spann was given one hour to lose the final half-pound. If he does not, the bout will be negotiated and he would likely forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Cirkunov to keep the bout intact. Considering his size, it is more likely that Spann will be able to lose the final half-pound and make weight within the one-hour grace period. [UPDATE: Friday, March 12]Spann made weight on his second attempt, tipping the scale at 206 pounds. His fight with Cirkunov will take place as originally planned without penalty. Angela Hill vs. Ashley Yoder rematch gets UFC Vegas 21 green light A women's strawweight bout between Angela Hill and Ashley Yoder highlights the UFC Vegas 21 prelims on ESPN+. The bout was rescheduled from February's UFC Vegas 20 fight card, after someone from Yoder's corner tested positive for COVID-19. The bout easily got the green light on Friday with Hill weighing 115.5 pounds and Yoder at 116 pounds. UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results: Leon Edwards (170.5) vs Belal Muhammad (170) UFC Vegas 21 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 21 Main Card (8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN+) Welterweight Bout: Leon Edwards (170.5) vs Belal Muhammad (170)Light Heavyweight Bout: Misha Cirkunov (205) vs Ryan Spann (206.5)Featherweight Bout: Dan Ige (145.5) vs Gavin Tucker (146)Bantamweight Bout: Jonathan Martinez (136) vs Davey Grant (135.5)Flyweight Bout: Manel Kape (125.5) vs Matheus Nicolau (125.5)Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders (186) vs Darren Stewart (185.5) UFC Vegas 21 Prelims (5pm ET / 2 pm PT on ESPN+) Women's Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill (115.5) vs Ashley Yoder (116)Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain (145.5) vs Marcelo Rojo (145.5)Bantamweight Bout: Rani Yahya (136) vs Ray Rodriguez (135.5)Lightweight Bout: Nasrat Haqparast (156) vs Rafa Garcia (156)Women's Flyweight Bout: Cortney Casey (126) vs JJ Aldrich (125.5)Women's Strawweight Bout: Gloria de Paula (115.5) vs Jinh Yu Frey (115.5)Welterweight Bout: Matthew Semelsberger (169.5) vs Jason Witt (171)