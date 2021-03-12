Report: Packers won’t tender Tim Boyle, elevating Jordan Love

Charean Williams
·1 min read
The Packers spent their first-round choice on quarterback Jordan Love a year ago. But the former Utah State star ran the scout team in practice and was inactive for every game.

That could change this year.

The Packers are not tendering backup Tim Boyle as a restricted free agent, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. That seemingly promotes Love to Aaron Rodgers‘ primary backup.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst said recently it’s important for Love to get as many reps as possible in 2021. The NFL’s offseason programs again could remain remote, but training camp and the preseason will give Love more of a chance to get time under center.

Love threw only 64 passes during team drills in training camp last August, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Boyle, 26, played 11 games for the Packers the past two seasons. He threw only four passes.

Report: Packers won't tender Tim Boyle, elevating Jordan Love

