Report: Packers waive Antonio Morrison

The Packers held onto defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, but they are parting ways with one member of their 2018 defense.

Field Yates of ESPN.com reports that the Packers have waived linebacker Antonio Morrison. Morrison was acquired in a trade with the Colts that sent cornerback Lenzy Pipkins to Indianapolis last summer.

Morrison, who was set to make $2 million in 2019, appeared in 16 games and made eight starts for the Packers last season. He had 48 tackles and a sack in those appearances.

There could be further changes to come at linebacker in Green Bay. Clay Matthews and Jake Ryan are both set for free agency, so the team may be looking for new additions at both the inside and outside spots as they put together their 2019 unit.