Report: Packers upset about tampering from teams with QB Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers believe other NFL teams have tampered with Aaron Rodgers during the ongoing rift between the team and MVP quarterback.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Packers are “upset” about potential tampering operations and believe teams – such as the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos – have contacted Rodgers about his interest in a trade.

Teams are not allowed to contact players under contract with other teams.

The NFL defines tampering as the following: “Any interference by a member club with the employer-employee relationship of another club or any attempt by a club to impermissibly induce a person to seek employment with that club or with the NFL.”

Other teams can only engage in trade discussions with a player if there is written permission from the player’s team.

Both general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan of the 49ers have confirmed speaking with the Packers directly about a trade, although overtures were quickly turned down.

The Broncos are believed to be one of Rodgers’ preferred destinations, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Packers have insisted they will not trade Rodgers, who reportedly wants out of Green Bay.

According to Demovsky, the Packers have not filed tampering charges with the NFL due to the difficulty of proving such charges.

The NFL can fine teams or take away draft picks if they rule a team has tampered with a player.

